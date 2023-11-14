MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Red Cross Allegheny Highlands Chapter is giving back to veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center through its “Holiday for Heroes” event.

Organizations like the WVU Red Cross Club and Mountainview Dental donated goods that will be used to make around 150 care packages Tuesday evening.

Items going into the care package include:

Antiperspirant deodorant

Shampoo

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Comb/brush

Razors

Shaving cream

Lip balm

Socks

Nail files and clippers

Decks of cards

Puzzle books

Pens or mechanical pencils

Along with the care packages, the WVU Red Cross Club also made seasonal cards for the veterans to enjoy as well.

Table full of items to fill care packages. (WBOY Image)

The table of cards written for veterans. (WBOY Image)

The Red Cross welcomes anyone interested in volunteering, whether it be by giving blood, donating money or getting involved with the organization as a way of giving back during the season of giving.

Remember that any blood donation is a life-saving donation and that if you are interested in donating your time, you can reach out to the Regional Volunteer Recruitment Specialist, Julie Ullom by email at Jullie.Ullom@redcross.org or by phone at 304-943-9252 for more details.

Throughout November, the Red Cross is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the film “Elf,” where they will be handing out Elf-branded socks to blood donors while supplies last. Jason Keeling the Executive Director of the Allegheny Highlands Chapter said that the Red Cross always appreciates being able to give something to the donors in return for what they have offered to those in need of life-saving blood.

When it comes to volunteerism through the Red Cross, Keeling said, “we thank all of those who have already donated time, money, blood, this year and may perhaps continue to do so or be inclined to do so for the first time during this season. So it is a great time to exercise volunteerism.”

Blood drives are always around the corner. To find drives close to you, you can visit this website. Jason Keeling emphasized that all blood donations are an act of volunteerism in themselves, and they are all important in saving lives.