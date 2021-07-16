American Red Cross offering incentives for blood donations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, but it is hoping incentives will help attract more donors.
The organization is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to people who donate blood now through July 31.
Donors will also be entered for a chance to win free gas for a year and four tickets to Cedar Point.
Officials with the American Red Cross said there has been a recent uptick in the need for blood during the pandemic.
“The increase in demand for blood is what’s creating a particular challenge. Elective surgeries, surgeries that may have been put off for months during the COVID shutdown, now individuals are having these surgeries,” said Jason Keeling, executive director of the American Red Cross, Allegheny Highlands.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit the American Red Cross website or call 800-733-2767.
Here is a list of future blood drives in north central West Virginia:
- July 19: Morgantown, Suncrest United Methodist Church, 1:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
- July 20: Fairmont, Police Reserve Building, 12:30 p.m.–6 p.m.
- July 21: Fairmont, South Ridge Church, 1 p.m.–6 p.m.
- July 21: Morgantown, Health Sciences Center South Tower, Noon–5 p.m.
- July 22: Bruceton Mills, Bruceton Fire Hall, 1 p.m.–6 p.m.
- July 23: Clarksburg, Robinson Grand, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- July 23: Morgantown, Holiday Inn-University Area, Noon–5 p.m.
- July 26: Bridgeport, Holiday Inn Express, Noon–5 p.m.
- July 26: Morgantown, Morgantown Elks Lodge 411, 2 p.m.–7 p.m.
- July 27: Morgantown, Hotel Morgan, 1 p.m.–7 p.m.
- July 28: Bridgeport, Benedum Center, 1 p.m.–6 p.m.
- July 28: Morgantown, Courtyard Marriott, 1 p.m.–6 p.m.
- July 29: Morgantown, St. Francis De Sales, 12:30 p.m.–6 p.m.
- July 30: Morgantown, Holiday Inn-University Area, Noon–5 p.m.