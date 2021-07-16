American Red Cross offering incentives for blood donations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, but it is hoping incentives will help attract more donors.

The organization is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to people who donate blood now through July 31.

Donors will also be entered for a chance to win free gas for a year and four tickets to Cedar Point.

Officials with the American Red Cross said there has been a recent uptick in the need for blood during the pandemic.

“The increase in demand for blood is what’s creating a particular challenge. Elective surgeries, surgeries that may have been put off for months during the COVID shutdown, now individuals are having these surgeries,” said Jason Keeling, executive director of the American Red Cross, Allegheny Highlands.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit the American Red Cross website or call 800-733-2767.

Here is a list of future blood drives in north central West Virginia: