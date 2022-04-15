MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – April is National Minority Health Month, and the American Red Cross is trying to raise awareness.

Some health disparities disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations. Blood transfusions is one of the most critical treatments for patients with sickle cell disease; a majority of those affected are of African and Latin descent.

American Red Cross officials said their blood supply is still vulnerable.

“These blood diseases can create a variety of complications where oxygen is not properly processed through the body, antigens are not properly processed through the body, and so this makes blood transfusions critical. Therefore another reminder that every blood donation can potentially help someone in need,” said Jason Keeling, Executive Director for the Allegheny Highlands Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The donated blood of African Americans is tested for sickle cell disease, and the results will show if it’s something that could affect their bloodline in the future.