American Red Cross wants you to give to them for Giving Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For Giving Tuesday, the American Red Cross is asking the community to donate to their organization and help sustain their charitable work.

That is according to Jason Keeling, the Executive Director for the Northeast West Virginia Region, who said their goal is to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. Keeling said the organization is donor-funded, meaning they cannot fulfill their mission to help those suffering without donations.

“In West Virginia last year, we actually responded to almost 800 home fires across the state,” Keeling said. “That means when someone is experienced one of the worst days of their life, we’re there to be the best part of that worst day. We make sure that they have all of their immediate needs met, that they have food, shelter, that they have any special medication that they’ve lost, eyeglasses and we give them that emotional support. And again it requires that assistance from the public to help us fulfill that mission.”

The organization takes blood donations, volunteers and monetary donations; with which they can provide hope and services to those in need. Keeling said to visit this website to support the Red Cross’ efforts.

He said the organization is grateful to everyone who gives, no matter how large or small because it all helps them fulfill the goal.

“We are continually raising funds to support our mission because it does take a significant amount to actually be able to help clients to provide them with financial resources to actually train volunteers to institute the technology that we’re using to be more efficient,” Keeling said. “So we’re continually raising money throughout the year and that requires individual donors, it requires board members, it requires corporate partners it takes really a whole myriad of fundraising options and sources.”