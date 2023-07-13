MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship Twilight 5-Miler held its 16th run both in-person at the Wharf District in Morgantown as well as virtually.

Dunn’s wife said that her husband was not only a runner but was also a mentor to a lot of runners after his career at West Virginia University. Race officials with the run said that the Jim Dunn scholarship supports West Virginia high school seniors and encourages them to continue their running and education at a collegiate level.

“Well he was a very humble person and I can tell you, if he knew that I was putting his name out there as much as I have he would be a little embarrassed,” said Darlene Dunn, the Committee Chair of the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship Twilight 5-Miler. “We have some great recipients of the scholarship, and they continue to on in track and field. And for me what it does it keeps his memory alive and he would be very, very, very proud to know that we have had 39 recipients.”

The 2023 Jim Dunn Run Twilight 5-Miler scholarship recipients are Doddridge County High School’s Alexis Lamb, and Morgantown High School’s Irene Riggs and Amelia Summers. The 2023 race results can be found on the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship Twilight 5-Miler Facebook page.

“Irene Riggs obviously everybody knows is the Gatorade runner of the year, she’s going to be going to Stanford not start here career in track and field, and cross country. Amelia Summers is going to be going to Elon University down in North Carolina. And Alexis Lamb is going to be going to WVU,” said Mike Mosser, the race Director of the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship Twilight 5-Miler. “So, three very worthy athletes, two of them are running for their home countries, Irene for the U.S.A. against Australia and also Amelia Summers for the Ecuador team in Ecuador. So, very accomplished kids, excellent students, they serve their communities and very worthy.”

Originally the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship Twilight 5-Miler was started as a fundraiser to bring back the WVU Men’s Track team. Dunn said that unfortunately that has yet to be accomplished, but the run has given more than 39 total scholarships for a total of $33,000 and they have also supported Stepping Stones which was one of Jim Dunn’s favorite charities, receiving more than $60,000.