MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – December 7, 1941, is a date that is hard for many to forget in the United States.

The attacks at Pearl Harbor, a U.S. Naval Base led to more than 2,400 Americans, including civilians, losing their lives that day. Around 20 naval vessels and 300 aircraft were also damaged or destroyed in the attacks.

On the 81st anniversary of the attacks, West Virginia University held its annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremony to pay respects. People gathered near Oglebay Hall on the mast of the USS West Virginia, which was damaged in the attacks.

Marines bring flags to the ceremony (WBOY – Image)

U.S. Brigadier General Hope Ramby speaks (WBOY – Image)

Photos from the WVU Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony (WBOY – Image)

Member from the ROTC rings the bell in front of Oglebay Hall (WBOY – Image)

Wreaths were laid in front of the mast by Daughters of the American Revolution. A few other activities took place to pay respects to those who made the greatest sacrifice.

U.S. Army Brigadier General Hope Ramby was honored to be the keynote speaker.

“The ability to share that story to bridge that gap, whether it be the 1940s to today to 2022, and the reminder that freedom is not free. We have to have people that are willing to raise their right hand and serve our nation,” Ramby said.