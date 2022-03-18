MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital received a donation of $100,000 from the Antero Foundation.

The foundation is funded by Antero Resources, an independent natural gas and oil company. Antero Foundation’s Board President Al Schopp said they have made donations to WVU Medicine before but nothing ever this large.

Antero check presentation (WBOY Image)

Left to right: Amy Bush, WVU Medicine Children’s chief operating officer; Kathy Lawrence, Antero Board of Directors member; Al Schopp, Antero Regional Senior Vice President – Denver office and Antero Foundation president; Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall, Antero Foundation Board of Directors Member; Stephanie Iaquinta, Antero Executive Assistant for Government Relations; Kevin Ellis, Regional VP – Bridgeport office and Antero Foundation Board of Directors member

“It’s just one of those things that tugs at your heartstrings,” Schopp said. “It’s for children and for children of West Virginia. The hospital does not discriminate to those children that they take, and our operating is rural West Virginia and north central West Virginia, and we know in this area, where we are at, that those children are going to be welcomed here. They’re going to be the people that are helped.”

A daily living and rehab room in the Pediatric Acute Care Unit and two nurses’ stations – one in the NICU and one in the Birthing Center – will be named in recognition of the Antero Foundation.

The donation will help support expectant mothers seeking care in the spa-like Birthing Center, sick babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and children being treated for injury or illness in the Pediatric Acute Care Unit.

“We as the WVU Medicine Children’s team are very grateful for the community. There’s not been one missed beat through the pandemic of this hospital, and while it’s a challenging time to build something new, that support is just never-ending,” said Amy Bush, COO WVU Medicine Children’s.

Bush said all the donations they get from the community go toward mission-critical aspects of the new hospital and go towards building a child-like environment.

“Nobody plans to get sick,” said Bush. “… Our new hospital is built for that environment and to keep things child-like and child-life-like takes these donations for generous companies like Antero,” Bush said.

The new nine-story, 150-bed facility is under construction next to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, on WVU Medicine’s main campus in Morgantown.

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital (WBOY Image)

Bush said they plan to hold the grand opening of the children’s hospital later this year.

“Everyone that has a hand in this is part of a legacy that will last forever and there’s no greater gift than caring for the kids and expecting moms and their families. So, it will be a great day,” Bush said about the hospital’s future opening. “It’s soon and we look forward to celebrating with the state and with the region.”