MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Appalachian Prison Book Project (APBP) challenges mass incarceration by providing books and education to incarcerated people and by creating opportunities for volunteers and community groups to learn more about the legal and prison systems.

APBP is located in the Aull Center where volunteers open letters, match requests to books and wrap books for mailing.

APBP is fueled solely through book donations. Since the program began, APBP has sent around 30,000 books to incarcerated men and women over six different regions: West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky and Maryland.

Donations are acceptable as long as they follow the guidelines. The majority of prisons don’t allow hardback books to be sent in, so they recommend paperback books. They also can’t accept any books that have lude imagery.

“From the incarcerated men and women we communicate with, we get amazing feedback every single day. The letters are always so encouraging, positive and thankful.” Gabriella Pishotti

ABPB organizes book clubs in prisons that provide incarcerated men and women an opportunity to read, discuss, and write about literature.

According to ABPB, a strong reading practice can become a tool for self-awareness, increased interest in education, successful re-entry, and overall well-being.