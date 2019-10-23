Area meeting takes advantage of early hours

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you run a business or have a job, working hours mean a lot to you. However, if you have a family or friends so do the hours after work.

The Morgantown Business Before Hours networking event aimed to help those with this conundrum through their early hours gathering. The first of its kind event was organized by The Morgantown Area Partnership, which hopes to have more early morning meetings.

“I think it’s a great niche for our community, to be honest with the fact that life has gotten more chaotic and hectic for everybody,” board chairman Kimberly Moyers said. “Most chambers only do after-hour events but what we found was that there are a lot of folks that really truly do want to connect with community leaders it just so happens that life takes them away from evening events so this way we provide a forum for individuals in the community to come together.”

The Partnership, according to their website, is comprised of business owners, Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce and members of the public all working hand in hand for the betterment of the community.

“I just welcome everybody to come out to see what the Morgantown area partnership is providing in the greater Morgantown area and to join us at one of our business before hours,” Moyers said.

Those interested in joining, can visit their website to find out how to get involved.