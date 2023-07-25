MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The second INVEST conference of the summer kicked off on Tuesday and allowed Around 700 educators from across West Virginia to learn and develop strategies to deliver effective and innovative literacy and math instruction.

Officials like the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Director of PreK-12 Academic Support, Jonah Adkins said that the event is a great opportunity to invest back into teachers.

“My biggest hope is that we continue to send the message to our teachers that they are the most critical resource that we have when it comes to educating our students and that we want to invest in them as people and as professionals,” Adkins said.

This event isn’t the only time that the WVDE has looked to improve literacy and math. During the 2022-2023 school year, two initiatives—the Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia and the Third Grade Success Act—were installed.

The Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia is the state’s literacy campaign in regard to the science of reading. The Third Grade Success Act requires counties to adopt instructional materials, strategies and training for teachers, assistants and others.

“We know that every day when students are in class that teachers pour themselves out to make sure that our students are successful,” Adkins said.

Last school year, the WVDE introduced the UNITe With Numeracy program to focus on math proficiency.

“It’s a great opportunity for educators. It’s a great opportunity for our state,” Adkins said.