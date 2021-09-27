Art at the Airport program to display latest exhibition at Morgantown Municipal Airport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The City of Morgantown Arts & Cultural Development Department have partnered with the Morgantown Art Association and the Morgantown Municipal Airport to announce the latest exhibition in the Art at the Airport program.

The exhibition and opening reception with the artists will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5. The exhibition will feature the themes of Balloons Over Morgantown and Fall in West Virginia.

“This exhibit highlights two things that I think showcase the fun and beauty of our community and state,” said Jonathon Vrable, director of the Morgantown Municipal Airport. “After a one-year hiatus, the Balloons Over Morgantown event returns to the airport from Oct. 9-11 which happens to coincide with the expected peak of fall foliage in Morgantown.”

The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served. Masks are required while inside the airport terminal except while actively eating or drinking.

The Art at the Airport program presents the quarterly exhibitions in the airport terminal at the gate and baggage claim areas. $1,000 in cash prizes, donated by University Toyota, will be given to several artworks in the exhibition. Artist selection and rotating exhibitions is coordinated by the Morgantown Art Association.

“It’s great that we can support local artists and provide a space where they can showcase and sell their artwork while enhancing the airport experience for travelers,” said Vincent Kitch, director of Arts & Cultural Development. “A number of pieces from our first exhibit were sold and Art and the Airport has been a great success.”