MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Art Party of Morgantown is hosting an art showing of Neighbors Beyond Neighbors in collaboration with Humans of Morgantown.

The art allows the pieces to share stories of unsheltered people that call Morgantown home. The exhibit is part of a partnership between the Morgantown City Council’s Subcommittee on Unsheltered Homelessness, Friendship House, Art Party, West Virginia Storytellers Guild, and the Martin Hall Agency with funding provided by the Meyer Family Charitable Trust.

Humans of Morgantown website states they believe that by learning about and understanding the problems of homelessness that they can discuss opinions and solutions in a proactive way.