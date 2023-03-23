MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students from north central West Virginia and Pennsylvania traveled to Monongalia County on Thursday for the revival of the annual Art Festival.

More than 500 elementary, middle school and alternative learning students attended the event at J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Some of the activities included tye dying t-shirts, playing African drums and experimenting with a clay pottery wheel. Mary Roush, the 68th WVU Mountaineer Mascot and the WVU Dance Team even made a special guest appearance for the students.

When asked about her thoughts on the event, Roush said: “Its also so important for the kids to look up to me, look up to members of the dance team, get excited, take pictures with us and then it’s always great for any event we have for the community, especially for kids like this.”

Stepping Stones held the festival for over 30 years before the pandemic put it on hold. This is the first time in three years that the event has been held.

“Lots of kids get to go out and do other things but the special needs population sometimes doesn’t get to go out into the community and do field trips.” Monica Marietta, Executive Director, Stepping Stones said. “So, this is a nice safe environment for everybody to come out and everybody has one initiative and that is for these kids to have fun for the day.”

Stepping Stones is currently raising money for a two-million-dollar park specifically designed for special needs students. You can donate by clicking here.