MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An artist has been selected to design a new mural for the Westover Bridge Pier near Hazel Ruby McQuain Park and the Walnut Street Landing.

Artist Rafael Blanco will create a mural depicting a man playing a saxophone and a woman biking.



“Usually, the structure underneath a bridge is not a place one would think of finding art,” said Blanco. “In fact, most of the underpasses are grey and tend to be covered by graffiti. Creating a creative response to the Westover Bridge Pier and transforming it into a visually stimulating part of downtown Morgantown will improve the site and continue the redevelopment of the riverfront area.”

Mural design concept where a woman is bike riding.

Blanco has a Master of Fine Arts in Drawing and Painting from the University of Nevada and currently lives in Aurora, IL where he teaches as an assistant professor at Elmhurst University in Chicago. He has completed over 25 pieces across the country since 2014.



A public art advisory committee recommended Rafael Blanco to the Cultural Arts Commission after their initial search announcement, who approved him for the project and have final approval for the design.



“The selection committee and the arts commission were unanimous in their support and selection for this mural,” said Vincent Kitch, Director of Arts and Cultural Development for the City of Morgantown. “Rafael will create a great mural and another significant piece of public art to enhance our community.”



With approval from the West Virginia Department of Highways to complete the installation, the project is has been scheduled for installation in the spring.