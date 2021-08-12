Arts Council of greater Morgantown announces 2021 Organizational Arts Grants recipients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Thursday, Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. And the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown announced their 2021 Organizational Grant Recipients.

14 local arts and cultural organizations will receive grant funding to benefit their work in the community. Awards total are more than $100,000 with different set amounts to be awarded to each organization. Funding was provided by the City of Morgantown, the Monongalia County Commission, and the YCF Douglas H. Tanner Memorial Fund for the Arts.

“It is very important to these organizations. Some organizations it makes a really large chunk of their budget, and some of them it makes a project a reality. So, it’s really important because we are giving away $168,000, and so that is a lot of money. It’s a lot of money that will do a lot of good in this community,” said Lisa Giuliani, Committee Chair for the Organizational Arts Grants Committee

One of the main missions of the Organizational Arts Grants program is to expand the support base for the arts while promoting excellence in the arts. The grant program also ensures the community has a variety of arts programs.

Those 14 2021 Grant recipients are as follows: