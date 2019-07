MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Atomic Grill in Morgantown has closed its doors.

The restaurant that was located at 595 Greenbag Road was known for it’s BBQ dishes and was awarded with the BOM 2018 Best BBQ by Morgantown Magazine.

According to a Facebook post, owners say it was not an easy decision to make, but they want to thank all of the customers for their support over the past six years.