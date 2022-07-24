MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Key Learning Autism Center hosted an open house on Sunday to celebrate the opening of its new facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park.

Key Learning uses a method of treatment called Applied Behavior Analysis or ABA, which is designed to individualize the learning environment of the child. ABA is the number one treatment for children with Autism according to Haley Johnson, a board-certified behavior analyst at Key Learning Autism Center.

Parents and kids enjoying the outdoor playground at Key Learning Autism Center (WBOY Image)

Johnson said the treatment is most effective from ages two to six, when a child’s brain has the most neuroplasticity, or when the brain is most receptive to changes and adaptation.

“It’s just so important to be able to help them at a young age and see their growth. The best part of this job is just watching how much they learn every single day, and being a part of the journey for them. I think that they teach us far more than we could ever teach them; every day is so different and it just helps us grow as professionals and helps us better help the next set of kids too,” Johnson said.

Key Learning’s primary goal is to help children with communication, social and daily living skills, and to prepare them for learning environments like kindergarten.

Johnson started the business in 2019 with her two colleagues, Charlotte Arrington and Devin Parsons, along with the help of Johnson’s parents. All three of them went to WVU and felt there was a lack of autism treatment services in the Morgantown area.

Now in 2022, they have already upgraded to a much larger facility with the help of their clients, staff and family members.

“The community, our clients and our therapists that work here every day with us have supported us just immensely throughout the whole process. We’ve been so lucky to have not only our parents but also our staff members here supporting us every day,” Johnson said.

To learn more about Key Learning Autism Center, you can visit their website here.