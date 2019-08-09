Back to School Bash prepares students for upcoming school year in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – With summer coming to an end, a special event helped students prepare for the upcoming school year.

A Back to School Bash was held at North Elementary school Friday morning in Monongalia County. More than 100 children were supplied with items for the upcoming year at the event.

“Whether it’s school supplies, whether it’s food, whether it’s personal hygiene products. We want kids to have all the things they need to have a successful year. Because education is so important,” said Roark Sizemore, Pantry Plus More Store.

A shopping experience was created where children could pick out their own supplies, clothing, food and even received haircuts.

“I learned how to count to 1420 because that’s how many backpacks we had,” said Tom Bloom, Monongalia County Commissioner. “But just to see the smiles, the kids running around so excited, and here’s the key that the people need to understand. They go to school, but they’re going to have everything with them, just like everyone else, and that’s the key.”

The event was made possible through several donations from the community.

“We had at least 600 of every item on the recommended school items list. We ended up having over a thousand backpacks. So we’re giving out everything a kid needs, whether it’s five folders, or two composition notebooks, or even earbuds. We’ve collected a ton of things from this community. The generosity from this community is so huge,” said Sizemore.

The event was free for all students in Monongalia County.