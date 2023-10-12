MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hot air balloons were launched for the annual Balloons Over Morgantown NightGlow event at the Morgantown Mall Thursday evening.

Organizers said that much of getting the balloons up and running is based on wind and weather conditions. Event officials also said that as the balloons fly, they are visible from different areas of Morgantown.

Spectators can follow their favorite balloons to their landing spots and balloon pilots said that they enjoy seeing the nature below from the balloons during the autumn season.

“Look up you know one of the mistakes is people think we’re flying in the middle of the day balloons only fly at sunrise for an hour and then an hour and a half before sunset so if you’re not looking up during those times you’ll miss us,” said Tim Hampton, a hot air balloon pilot.

If you missed Thursday evening’s launches you are not out of luck just yet. On Friday there will be launches at the Morgantown Municipal Airport at 8 a.m. and at 4 p.m. as well as more launches over the weekend.