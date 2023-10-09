MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Balloons Over Morgantown is set to kick off on Thursday and will have five hot air balloon launches over the course of the weekend.

The event is an adaptation of Morgantown’s former “Mountaineer Balloon Festival.” During this year’s festivals, 17 hot air balloons will launch from the Morgantown Airport at approximately the following times, weather permitting:

8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13

4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13

8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14

4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14

8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15

Although rides will not be offered this year and non-crew members are not allowed in the launch area, people who are interested are encouraged to chase the balloons. If you can follow a balloon to where it lands, you might be able to help pack it.

On Thursday before the launches, Balloons Over Morgantown will hold “NightGlow” at the Morgantown Mall parking lot. This event lets people get up close to tethered balloons and meet the pilots. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to be well attended, so organizers recommend coming early.

For more information about Balloons Over Morgantown, NightGlow and balloon chasing, visit the event website or Facebook page.