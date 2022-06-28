MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Suncrest Clear Mountain Bank held its groundbreaking ceremony for its new location at 946 Maple Drive on Tuesday morning.

CEO and President of the bank, David Thomas, mentioned that the new location will be incorporating video teller technology and self-service options in attempt to extend its hours. The Clear Mountain banking is leaving the Van Voorhis location for the Maple Drive location, in which this will be the third to deploy the video teller technology. However, they will still have the friendly faces from the previous location to help with personal services.

Construction of the new location being built (WBOY Image)

Clear Mountain Bank is locally owned and managed and has been serving north central West Virginia and western Maryland for more than 125 years.

The bank has been looking for any opportunity to become more accessible and visible to their customers, and they feel this new location will help them achieve that. Thomas believes it is important to have a branch network that serves the needs of the community by providing convenient locations for customers.

Groundbreaking ceremonies are always filled with emotions of all kinds. In an interview with 12 News, David Thomas explained how it felt to finally hold their ceremony. He said, “it’s just, it’s an exciting event for us because I think it gives us the opportunity to, again, come to a site that I think is going to allow us to to serve our customers better by giving us better accessibility, better visibility, and hopefully, this will be a long-term success story for us, you know for years to come.”

Thomas is hoping to have the 2,230 square-foot project completed by February in order to open within’ the first quarter of 2023.