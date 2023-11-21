MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bartlett Housing Solutions has expanded its triage shelter of beds just in time for the holiday season.

The emergency triage center offers a place to stay for people who have suddenly or unexpectedly become homeless, regardless of sobriety, employment or mental health status, according to Bartlett Housing Solutions website.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 20, Bartlett Housing Solutions announced the addition of 12 new beds to the shelter on top of its 28 existing beds. The new beds are open to both men and women.

As of Nov. 21, there are still 14 beds available at Bartlett Housing Solutions.

Bartlett Housing Solutions is located on Scott Avenue in Hazel’s House of Hope alongside a number of other service organizations for those in need like the Salvation Army, United Way of Monongahela and Preston Counties and Hope Hill Sober Center.

You can contact Bartlett Housing Solutions by calling its’ phone number at 304-292-0101 or by visiting its website.