Bass Pro Shops hiring for soon-to-open Morgantown store

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With construction ongoing on a new Bass Pro Shops, in Morgantown, the outdoor retailer is looking to hire 40 full-time “Outfitters” across all departments for the new store.

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion of the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply, the company said in a news release. Interested candidates can apply by visiting www.basspro.com/careers and selecting the Morgantown location.

Team member benefits include:

Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members



Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms, the company’s news release said.

In 2019, Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open the new destination retail location with an expansive five-story, first-of-its-kind boat display tower. More than just a fishing and hunting store, the retail location will also offer equipment and clothing for hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, camping, and other related outdoor gear. With its aquariums and wildlife dioramas, Bass Pro Shops will offer something for the whole family, officials said.

Construction on the store, located in the Westridge Crossing development, just off of Interstate 79, is ongoing and a grand opening date will be announced soon, according to company officials.