MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A popular national outdoor retailer has officially opened its doors in Monongalia County.

Bass Pro Shops officially open on Monday in the West Ridge Shopping Center, just off I-79 near the University Town Center. The retailer offers a wide variety of outdoor merchandise for fishing, hunting, camping and hiking, as well as ATVs, side-by-sides and boats.

Bass Pro Shops is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.