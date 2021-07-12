Battelle District Fair is ready for a normal year of fun and excitement

WADESTOWN, W.Va. – The Battelle District Fair is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 13, after the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will run from Tuesday to Saturday, July 17 and include all the sounds and attractions fair-goers are accustomed to. Tyler McCarty, the fair’s entertainment coordinator, said it will be back in full effect this year, similar to previous years prior to the pandemic.

Myers Amusements employees working on a ride a day before the fair

“This year it’s really exciting,” McCarty said. “We have Myers Amusements coming back again for our ride company. It’s great to be able to have this there because it’s something our community is really looking forward to; to be able to have the fair and to be a little bit relaxed, not wearing masks and everything. Last year was the first time our fair had been canceled since World War II. We’re the longest-running fair in Monongalia County, celebrating 93 years this year.”

The fair officially opens on Tuesday evening after a parade makes its way to the fairgrounds, McCarty said.

Tickets will cost $8 every night, except Thursday, July 15. On that day, there will be a discount, everyone ages 2 and older will pay $6.

The price of a ticket includes admission and gets you access to all the rides and entertainment, McCarty said.

Battelle District Fair will offer food at an additional price

Food and everything else will cost extra, but McCarty said it’s worth it. He said anyone who is on the fence or does not have any plans should take the time to stop by the Battelle District Fair during the week and have some fun.

“It really has a nice hometown feel,” he said. “They have a lot of local entertainment coming this year with two different bluegrass bands: The Hillbilly Way will be there on, I believe Friday night. And a local group from Morgantown, Cody Clayton Eagle will be there Saturday night, so it’s really a good way to meet friends, meet up with friends, family that you might not have seen for a while due to COVID and everything. It’s just a great way to get out, support your community and just be around everybody that you haven’t seen in a long time.”