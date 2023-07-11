WADESTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Batelle District Fair returned for its 95th year on Tuesday featuring entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The fair’s Grand Parade began at 6:30 p.m. and acted as an opening to the start of the fair. The night consisted of music from DJ “Six Six” who provided entertainment for all the families who attended.

This year, the Battelle District Fair had a multitude of exhibits, games and a total of 11 rides for people of all ages. There were also family fun activities like mechanical bull riding contests, character meet and greets from Bluey and Bingo, greased pig contests and more.

spoke on the importance of holding this event for the community.

“It really brings our community together,” Tyler McCarty, Vice President of Battle District Fair said. “Out here in Wadestown there’s not a whole lot to do anymore and with us volunteering our time, and all the directors here with the Battelle District Fair, volunteering our time to be able and give back to the community, it’s something that we really felt was necessary here in our area.”

The fair will close Saturday evening with a performance from Country music band, Little Texas. For a full schedule of events throughout the week, visit the Battelle District Fair’s website.