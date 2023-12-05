MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s the season of giving, and Home Instead in Morgantown is doing its part to ensure that local seniors are included in this year’s giving spirit.

Home Instead is currently accepting gifts through various locations in the Morgantown area for its annual ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program.

According to Monica Everly, the general manager at Home Instead’s Morgantown Office, this marks the 20th year that the company has been putting this program on.

“This is our third year participating in it in Morgantown, and what it is–it is an event to give to individuals throughout the community,” said Everly. In her own words, this program is designed for “seniors in the community who may not necessarily receive a gift over the holidays.”

Everly said that the program was started out of the Home Instead main office in Omaha, Nebraska, which they “implemented in several of the franchises throughout the United States.” However, the Home Instead Morgantown office was established in April 2019, leading the program to come to Morgantown shortly afterward.

Everly became a part of the organization in June of 2020 and finds this annual program to be really important to her.

“I am really big and Home Instead is really big on giving back to the community and making a difference–not just in the clients that we serve and their families, but also to individuals throughout the communities that we serve. So, we felt that this was a perfect opportunity to bring this to Morgantown and we’ve been really successful over the past three years doing so,” Everly said.

Home Instead partnered with the Assisted Living At Evergreen, as well as Scott’s Run Settlement House to compile a list of senior citizens in the area that may benefit from this program. Many of the names selected are participants in non-profit organizations, independent living, or assisted living communities.

If you’d like to be a Santa to a senior, there are Christmas trees for this program set up along four different locations in Monongalia County. At the locations, each tree has seniors from this list written on different bulbs that can be picked up.

Each bulb contains personal information on one of the seniors, as well as a list of some items they want or need. Anyone participating can simply pick a bulb, retrieve the item(s) on the bulb, and then return it to the tree by Dec. 15.

“The main thing is just making a difference throughout the community,” according to Everly. She said that this program has been “very successful” for the Morgantown office, and “over the past 3 years, we have been able to gift over 500 individuals in the community.”

Everly said that being able to hand-deliver gifts and see the smiles on the seniors’ faces each year is “priceless.” Therefore, she said she wants to thank all the individuals who have participated throughout the years and will continue to do so in the future “because without them…this would not be possible.”

“Happy holidays to everybody, not just here locally, but throughout the state of West Virginia,” Everly added. “I hope they have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Years.”

A full list of the participating locations can be found below: