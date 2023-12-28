(Stacker) — America is often described as a melting pot—a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for nine cuisines in Morgantown using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

Note: The images in this article depict each cuisine and do not necessarily reflect dishes served at each restaurant.

American: Mundy’s Place

– Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 669 Madigan Ave Morgantown, WV 26501

– Categories: American, Pubs, Chicken Wings

Chinese: Green Tea Asian Fusion Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0/5 (114 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 511 Burroughs St Ste 106 Morgantown, WV 26505

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Chinese

Greek: Ali Baba Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0/5 (72 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 100 Hart Field Rd Morgantown, WV 26505

– Categories: Middle Eastern, Greek

Indian: Fresh Mint

– Rating: 4.5/5 (67 reviews)

– Address: 40 High St Morgantown, WV 26505

– Categories: Indian, Buffets, Desserts

Italian: Stefanos Resturaunt

– Rating: 4.5/5 (50 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 735 Chestnut Ridge Rd Morgantown, WV 26505

– Categories: Italian

Japanese: Yama

– Rating: 4.5/5 (137 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 387 1/2 High St Morgantown, WV 26505

– Categories: Japanese

Mexican: La Tapatia Market and Tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (74 reviews)

– Address: 14 Marvin Gardens Green Bag Rd Morgantown, WV 26508

– Categories: Mexican, Grocery

Thai: Ta-Khrai Thai Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (121 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2862 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505

– Categories: Thai

Vietnamese: Saigon Pho Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0/5 (114 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3109 University Ave Ste B Morgantown, WV 26505

– Categories: Vietnamese, Soup, Sandwiches

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 332 metros.