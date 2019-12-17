Best Western Hotel donation drive aims to help local homeless shelter

STAR CITY, W.Va – A Best Western Hotel is having a fundraising drive to help donate as many items as possible to a local homeless shelter.

The hotel will be donating collected items such as non-perishable foods, diapers, and household products, among others, to the Bartlett House in Morgantown. The drive runs from December 15 – 24 said Amy Campbell, a front desk clerk.

Some of the items already collected

Campbell said she and her manager, Mary, came up with the idea as a way of giving back to the community she grew up in.

“Growing up in Morgantown the homeless population has been a real issue,” Campbell said. “So if we don’t come together as a community willing to put our resources together to help out as much as we can it’s not going to change.”

Campbell said it has been a slow start because only two people had donated as of two days into the drive. However, she said she was confident the community and staff would come together to donate more than that. The hotel is open all hours of the day Campbell said so people should feel free to drop off donations whenever suits them.

List of acceptable items to donate

There are only certain donations Bartlett House accepts Campell said. Although they are looking for supplies, money she said would also be accepted and donated to the organization.