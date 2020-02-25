Big 12 Conference and CFP Foundation donate $50,000 to Mountainview Elementary for a library makeover

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference, along with the College Football Foundation, have donated a $50,000 library makeover to Mountainview Elementary School in Morgantown.

This donation was part of a partnership with the CFP Foundation’s “Extra Yard for Teachers” initiative. Previously, the Big 12 and CFP Foundation partnered together to provide classroom makeovers at Ames Middle School in Ames, Iowa; Heronville Elementary School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Noble Prentis Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas; Berry Elementary in Arlington, Texas; and St. Philip’s School and Community Center in Dallas, Texas.

The library updates give vibrancy to the space, which serves as the central hub for the more than 700 students that utilize it on a weekly basis.

“We hope this new library helps create an engaging learning environment at Mountainview that will assist teachers in having a tremendous impact on the educational development of their students,” said CFP Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky. “We thank the Big 12 Conference and Lakeshore Learning Materials for their continued support in recognizing teachers, who are vital as the foundation of our educational system.”

Mountainview Elementary’s new library will be equipped with items from ‘Lakeshore Learning Materials.’

“This is, I mean, this is such a blessing that we’ve been given,” said Mountainview Elementary School Principal Angela Dickerson. “I mean, for the district to think of us when they were approached by WVU. It just really reinforces our kids, I mean are worthy of great things and this is a space we can be proud of and make great use of for many, many years to come.”

Also, West Virginia University helped with the makeover, which staff said that will help students make the most out of the new library.

“Education is paramount to the creation of a better future for any child, and a commitment from the Big 12, CFP Foundation and Lakeshore Learning Materials to contribute resources that provide for better educational opportunities will benefit students for generations at Mountainview,” said Monongalia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby paid a visit to check out the new library.

The makeover took a little more than a month to complete.