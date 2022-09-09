MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to “The Deck” development on University Avenue in downtown Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.

The location is near several schools and West Virginia University’s Downtown campus.

After numerous discussions, the parties have decided to terminate the lease agreement at the property known as “The Deck.” Both parties wish each other the best in their future endeavors. Hardy World Director of Lease Negotiations Logan Williams

A group of concerned citizens called Protect Morgantown has opposed Big Daddy Guns opening in Morgantown for months, starting a petition in June. Members of the group have said they are not comfortable with a gun store in “walking distance of a campus filled with thousands of potentially unstable young people.”

The controversy also led to Starbucks pulling its future location out of “The Deck,” citing unspecified “safety concerns.” 12 News has reached out to Starbucks asking if the national coffee chain’s decision stands in light of this change. At this time, 12 News has not heard back.