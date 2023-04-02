MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sunday, the West Virginia Black Bears held their second annual Easter egg hunt at the Monongalia County Ballpark.

The egg hunt brought hundreds of kids out to have fun and enjoy a day at the ballpark. Visitors could also get a chance to meet the Black Bears mascot Cooper and get their photo with him.

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)



W. V. Black Bears 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. (WBOY Image)

“Kids are kind of our main priority and our main demographic that we are trying to pull out to the ballpark, so being able to see 200 plus kids show up, it’s awesome to be able to see them out here supporting us and us supporting them,” Trevor Dolan, W.Va. Black Bears Sales and Sponsorship Manager, said.

The West Virginia Black Bears will have their home opener on June 6, 2023, with the hopes to continue their success with new manager David Carpenter after winning the MLB Draft League Championship last year.

To learn more about the W.Va. Black Bears, or to buy tickets, click here or call 304-293-7653.