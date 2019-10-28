Black Bears hosting a public contest for a new racing mascot

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – All good things must come to an end, and for the Black Bears and their fans that is the case for Double-Stuffed Dave.

The West Virginia Black Bears racing mascot retired after the 2019 season, leaving a hole in the team’s racing pepperoni trio. Dave was one of the original three Pepperoni Roll Mascots, as he had been with the team since they first came into existence in 2015.

Now that he has retired, the team is hoping to replace him for the 2020 season with a naming contest that’s open to the public. Fans can include a name, themes, designs and other background information when they submit their online entries.

“We could go and do what we did with the other 3 mascots and name them ourselves and come up with the whole scheme and everything on our own but we wanted to open up to our fans because obviously from all the response we got from all the Dave retirement, the videos and the announcements and everything we did last season it was really positive and kind of overwhelming you don’t imagine that happening for a secondary mascot anyway,” public relations manager Leighann Sainato said.

Sainato said part of Dave’s popularity was that he raced in every race even though he was notorious for losing every single game. She said the team had received 13 entries on the first day alone and that she hoped the would receive even more because the organization wants as many entries as possible.

With those hopes, she said they will make a stop at their education partner, Eastwood Elementary on Nov. 1 to get the kids involved.

“Then we have a week to sort through everything, take it to Chico see what they think because obviously they have a say in what we name them because it’s their product once we have all of that done voting on the final 3 submissions that we pick will begin on November 25, it will close December 20 and we’ll announce the winner on January 10,” Sainato said.

The contest is open until November 17.