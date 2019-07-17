Blaze Pizza launches Keto-friendly pizza crust

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Blaze Pizza has just launched a Keto-friendly pizza crust option.

Blaze is known for making fast fired artisinal pizzas and are the first national pizza chain to test out the Keto crust.

The crust has 6 net carbs. The main ingredients of the crust include cauliflower rice, casein protein, flaxseed, eggs, and whey protein.

“We just rolled it out yesterday. It’s just obviously another new option for some of the more health conscious folks giving them a little healthier pizza,” said Pete Hornsby, General Manager at Blaze Pizza in Morgantown.

In addition to the Keto crust, a new cauliflower crust was also introduced at the restaurant.

In addition to the Keto crust, a new cauliflower crust was also introduced at the restaurant.