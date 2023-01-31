MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One event at Kegler’s Clubhouse is set to serve the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ 2023 Campaign goal of $1.3 million on Wednesday. “Blue Jeans and Bling” will have three different groups face off with each other in a bartending challenge to help the United Way raise money to aid 36 programs and 27 agencies.

“We support over 27 agencies and those agencies are doing incredible work for our community such as providing healthy food, literacy programs, all things that are really important to us at the United Way,” Sabrina Cave, United Way of Mon. and Preston Co. Board of Directors VP said.

From 5:30 to 8:15 p.m., bartenders that range from a legal team to bankers and realtors will try to raise the most money they can through tips, which will go towards the campaign. Proceeds will be raised by tipping your favorite bartender in person at the event or through the text-to-give option.

For those that opt to do the latter option, they can text BLUEJEAN to 91999, click the sent link, pick the team you want to tip and then make your donation.

Bartending Teams:

Team 1 — 5:30-6:15 p.m. — Amy Armentrout and Tina Spangler, who both work for MVB.

Team 2 — 6:30-7:15 p.m. — Tammie Alexander and Bobbie Conklin, who will represent Steptoe and Johnson PLLC.

Team 3 — 7:30-8:15 p.m. — Leigh Ann Bryan and Chris Dang, who are realtors for J.S. Walker Associates.

There will also be silent auction items that people can bid on. Bartenders will also be wearing “bling” from Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry, who will donate 15% of proceeds to the United Way if anyone buys jewelry that the bartenders are wearing at the event.

“Come out for a great time, if you’ve been part of dry January, (Wednesday) is February first, so you can come out and have fun with friends,” Cave said.