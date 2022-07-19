MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — In a press release on Monday, Senator Manchin announced that $4,681,270 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be awarded to the Mylan Park Foundation for the construction of a BMX sports action facility at Mylan Park.

Map of the planned BMX facility coming to Mylan Park

The money is intended to boost tourism in the Morgantown area, and bring large and small BMX events to Morgantown.

Amenities in the park include:

New multipurpose sports field

BMX freestyle park

BMX race track (USA BMX sanctioned)

Jump flow lines

Pump track

Skills playground

Pump playground

Two new pavilions

Trail loop around the entire complex

Renovated parking lot

Wheelchair/reduced mobility accessible

Twenty percent of the ARPA funding is required to be matched by the community, and Mylan Park Foundation president Ron Justice said they will likely exceed that goal. The estimated total cost of the facility is around $6 million, Justice said.

Planned site for the Mylan Park BMX facility (WBOY image)

“Kids can come here and use this facility on a daily basis, but it’s going to be able to attract major events in the cycling world to Morgantown,” Justice said, calling it an economic win locally as well as on a state level. Justice said community feedback has been positive, with members of the cycling community as well as members of the Monongalia County Commission being very receptive.

Justice said those involved in the project plan to meet with state officials next week to discuss the next steps in the facility’s construction. They are hoping to begin construction by the end of the year and is expected to take nine to 12 months.

The facility will also be an “all access track,” and plans to be accessible by wheelchair and by people with mobility issues.