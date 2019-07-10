Body of man found in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officers found the body of a man in the Decker’s Creek area of Morgantown on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

At approximately 10:16 on Wednesday morning, officers responded to the Decker’s Creek Rail Trail near Elk Street regarding an unresponsive male, according to the release. Officers said they found the body of the man in a wooded area near Decker’s Creek.

EMS personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead, according to the release. Officers said the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed no indications of foul play in the man’s death; however, the incident is still under investigation.

The release stated that the man was transported by EMS to Ruby Memorial Hospital and the identity of the man is being withheld at this time pending the location and notification of any next of kin.

