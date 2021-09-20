Body recovered from Monongahela River identified, under investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A body that was found in the Monongahela River on Friday has been identified and is under investigation, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Jeffrey Uphold

At approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, fishermen reported a body floating in the Monongahela River, according to release. Officers from the Morgantown Police Department and firefighters from the Morgantown Fire Department responded and located the body of a deceased man in the river in the area of Monongahela Boulevard, between the power station on Beechurst Avenue and the WVU Core Arboretum.

The police department reported the deceased was identified as Jeffrey Uphold, 23 years of age, of Bruceton Mills. Uphold’s family reported him missing to the Morgantown Police Department on Sept. 14. Uphold’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.

Detectives from the Morgantown Police Department are investigating. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7454.