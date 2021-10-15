Booster shot vaccine clinic held at Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine held a booster shot clinic at the Morgantown Mall on Oct. 15.

Those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago were eligible.

WVU Medicine booster shot clinic at the Morgantown Mall

Vaccines were given out by appointment only if the patient met one of three criteria:

Those who are 65 years of age and older

Those who are 18 years old or older who are immunosuppressed and/or have other underlying conditions that put them at high risk of contracting COVID-19

Those who are 18 years old or older who are in frequent contact with others exposed to COVID-19

Healthcare workers at WVU Medicine said that studies from the CDC show that after six months of having your second booster vaccine that some immunity starts to be lost.

Patient getting vaccine at WVU Medicine booster shot clinic at the Morgantown Mall

“So, while the Pfizer vaccine is so highly effective at six months, there may be some higher-risk populations with diminished immunity that we want to protect,” said Deidre Snyder, Registered Nurse at WVU Medicine. “So, it’s important to maintain a high rate of effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus.”

Vaccines will be given by appointment only to those who meet the above criteria. No walk-in appointments will be accepted. Appointment availability is based entirely on vaccine supply; distribution is currently controlled by the state and federal governments.

“I got my COVID_-19 Vaccine” sticker at WVU Medicine booster shot clinic at the Morgantown Mall

Appointments can be scheduled by using MyWVUChart, by calling 855-WVU-CARE, or by visiting this website.

Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna vaccine are still ineligible for a booster shot.

For more information on COVID-19, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID.