Boot camp held in Morgantown for small business owners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Development Authority hosted the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Boot camp Tuesday evening.

The sold-out event provided information on how to apply for grants through the federally funded, small innovation research program.

It’s non-dilutive, early stage funding available to small businesses who will conduct research for the federal government.

“We have a lot of academic researchers who are thinking about taking the research they’re doing and converting it into new products and services and technologies for the marketplace and that’s the goal, help them figure out how to take the work they’re doing in the lab and get it into the market place,” said Anne Barth, Tech Connect West Virginia, Executive Director.

Tech Connect West Virginia, a technology based economic development organization in West Virginia, works to help grow the state’s economy by growing more tech firms in the state conducted the boot camp.

The website for the organization helps connect the business owners with resources and conferences to help them grow in the technology community.