MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Empty Bowls Monongalia held a bowl sale in place of its “Soup and Bread Luncheon” on Feb. 25 at the Mountaineer Mall.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Empty Bowls had a goal to sell 750 bowls to the community. Customers could buy one bowl for $15 or two for $25. Proceeds raised on Saturday will help fund food pantries throughout Monongalia County, for whatever their needs may be, as well as a Backpack program.

This year, Empty Bowls had to cancel its annual luncheon, so they decided to have a sale at the Mall.

This is the second year that Empty Bowls has had a sale at the Mountaineer Mall, with last year’s sale managing to sell about 300 bowls.

Trish Cendana, president of Empty Bowls Monongalia, told 12 News that they have many ways of receiving painted bowl donations, saying, “we do have different vendors who do help us with our bowls, the Wow Factory is one, and they – people can go in and paint a bowl there or they can go to a program that the wow factory is sponsoring. We also have BOPARC (Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners), who did a arts class, and they donated some bowls, and then of course, we get a lot of bowls from the creative arts center and our students.”

Empty Bowls will be having its Fall fundraiser soon, as well as other events. You can stay up-to-date with Empty Bowls Monongalia, and even donate, through its website.