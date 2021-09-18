Boy Scouts “Back to Scouting” event to take place Sunday

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2013 file photo, shows a close up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Boy Scouts of America Mountaineer Area Council will be hosting a “Back to Scouting” event for all children in grades K-5.

The free event, running from 2-6 p.m., will be held at Camp Mountaineer in Morgantown.

Activities will include a 60′ climbing tower, a shooting range, fishing, field games, campfire building and more. There will also be ice cream and a boat building contest that will end in a race. Current Cub Scouts can earn the chance to win various prizes by bringing non-scout friends with them.

All children in attendance must have adult supervision. Those in grades K-1 must attend with a parent or guardian.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks and distancing are encouraged. Masks must be worn for indoor events. Those attending must wear closed toe shoes.