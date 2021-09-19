Boy Scouts of America Mountaineer Area Council hosts ‘Back to Scouting’ event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Boy Scouts of America Mountaineer Area Council hosted its “Back to Scouting” event Sunday at Camp Mountaineer.

Current scouts were encouraged to attend and to bring a friend along to learn about scouting. There were plenty of activities for future scouts to participate in such as a 60-foot climbing tower, a B.B. shooting range, raingutter regatta boat making and races, scout fire building skills, Dutch oven cooking demonstrations, and field games.

“So, over the past 18 months during the pandemic, you know, we’ve lost a lot of kids in the program. And this event really is to get them back out here, get them to remember what the scouting program offers, get them back outside, and get them outside back in camp,” said Amy Garbrick, Mountaineer Area Council Boy Scouts of America Vice President of Program.

Also, Boy Scouts of America officials said the event is giving kids who maybe have not heard of scouting the opportunity to learn about what scouting is. Those Leaders also stated scouting is all about teamwork while also learning about nature.

“To be involved in scouting is to be involved in a key character development program that has been known for over 110 years. Learning the traits of character, citizenship, and fitness,” said Scott Hanson, Scout Executive and CEO for the Mountaineer Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Representatives of the Boys Scouts of America also stated it was important for them to be able to give an opportunity for the community regardless of their involvement in scouting to be able to see what scouting is about. They also expressed that scouting is known for being able to get into the outdoors, shooting sports, learning about plants and animals, learning outdoor cooking techniques.

“It is just kind of a release and a lot of fun I can have whether getting out of school on the weekends. Just being with my friends and not necessarily in a competitive aspect,” said Daniel Kaddar, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 93 Cheat Lake. “I have learned many life skills that other friends that are not in scouting are impressed by every day, whether it’s tying a knot or identifying something in the woods.”

Officials with the scouts said that it teaches values to the young kids being able to watch them evolve and grow, being able to take on more responsibilities.

“Today, we are doing camp cooking here at camp and all of those boys, the younger boys are cooking meals for requirements. But a lot of these boys had never cooked. So, not only are they cooking a learning and doing but they are doing it here on a campfire,” said Nathan Cogar, Scout Master of Troop 1066 of Reedsville.

Many of the leaders in attendance encourage parents and guardians to seek out the scouting programs in their areas around the state.