Brain injury survivor gave book presentation at Monongalia Arts Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia Arts Center hosted literacy night with readings from brain injury survivor Deb Brandon.

Brandon’s book, “But My Brain Had Other Ideas,” was written from her experience of surviving a brain injury and stroke.

Brandon stated that she could not find any other works about brain injuries that she could relate to and decided to write her own, offering guidance and hope for those with brain injuries.

“You’re not alone in this, that was a big one. I felt very much alone and that was another reason why I wrote the book to help other survivors realize that they’re not alone. I found out that actually did help a lot of people, which I went ‘Yes that’s why I wrote it’,” said Brandon.

Brandon’s latest book weaves together the stories of 25 diverse world cultures by showcasing their unique take on the textile arts.