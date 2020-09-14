BREAKING: Westover Police Chief steps down

Monongalia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTOVER, W.Va. – At the Westover City Council meeting Monday evening, Westover Police Chief Richard Panico announced his resignation.

Controversy has surrounded the Westover Police Department for several months after the city, Panico and two officers were named in a federal civil rights lawsuit, which alleged officers beat a city resident in January.

The lawsuit led to public outcry at a city council meeting in August.

Following the lawsuit, Panico has been at odds with some members of council over the department’s body camera policy.

At Monday’s meeting, Panico did not cite the controversy as the reason for stepping down. The announcement came somewhat abruptly during his normal report to council.

Several council members thanked Panico for his service after he announced his resignation.

John Morgan, who is already on the force, will take over for Panico. During a transition period, Panico will help in an advisory capacity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories