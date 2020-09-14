BREAKING: Westover Police Chief steps down

WESTOVER, W.Va. – At the Westover City Council meeting Monday evening, Westover Police Chief Richard Panico announced his resignation.

Controversy has surrounded the Westover Police Department for several months after the city, Panico and two officers were named in a federal civil rights lawsuit, which alleged officers beat a city resident in January.

The lawsuit led to public outcry at a city council meeting in August.

Following the lawsuit, Panico has been at odds with some members of council over the department’s body camera policy.

At Monday’s meeting, Panico did not cite the controversy as the reason for stepping down. The announcement came somewhat abruptly during his normal report to council.

Several council members thanked Panico for his service after he announced his resignation.

John Morgan, who is already on the force, will take over for Panico. During a transition period, Panico will help in an advisory capacity.