MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A bridge on I-79 in Monongalia County is reopened at this hour after being closed Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews and the DOH’s Courtesy Patrol were diverting northbound traffic onto Interstate 68 while crews there investigated an issue with the bridge crossing the Monongahela River.

State police and DOH officials were looking at the area around the expansion joint on the north side of the bridge.

No word yet on the nature of the issue that closed the bridge in the first place.