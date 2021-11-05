BSA Mountaineer Area Council honors distinguished citizens

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Boy Scouts of America Mountaineer Area Council hosted its annual distinguished citizens dinner on Thursday night at the Erickson Alumni Center on West Virginia University’s campus. One citizen and one corporate citizen awards were given out.

Amy Bush, the COO of WVU Medicine, was honored with the distinguished citizen award. In addition, Antero Resources received the distinguished corporate citizen award. Both received awards and honorary scouts’ neckerchiefs.

The Scouts liked to honor community members that followed the same code of ethics the Scouts taught its children over the years.

“The Boy Scouts of America are founded on the mission of instilling good values in kids. It’s a pleasure for us as a local council and scouting to honor that are making an impact and doing something similar,” said Scott Hanson, the scout executive for the Mountaineer Area Council.

In addition to the two distinguished citizen awards, Kathleen Doyle, of Preston High School, and Cassandra Nelson, of Monongalia County schools, were honored with Outstanding Educator awards for their work in the classroom.