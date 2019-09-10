Burger King franchisee with two Morgantown Locations Now Hiring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Burger Kings across the nation are looking to hire thousands of employees, including two Morgantown locations.

On September 12 the GPS Hospitality Job Fair hopes to recruit 2,500 new employees throughout its restaurants nationwide. For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS will offer a ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ program, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth.

Management level employees at GPS are also eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, benefits and other perks. The 2018 Burger King Global Franchisee of the Year winner, GPS Hospitality is known for its goal focused, people oriented and service obsessed culture.

After one year of full-time employment, all team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time.

The job fair will take place September 12 from 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m.

To find the closest restaurant in the area to interview in-person or to apply online click here.

