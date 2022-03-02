WESTOVER, W.Va. – On Wednesday, a new store opened in Morgantown at West Ridge Commons.

The Westover location of Burlington is the first of the chain to open in the state of West Virginia. The store sells products for all ages including clothing, beauty products, accessories and home decor.

Burlington store in Westover (WBOY Image)

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and excited to be opening a store in West Virginia. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”

Managers of the store said shopping at Burlington is like a treasure hunt with all of the new items they frequently get.

“As our customers come in, they’re going to come in one day and find something, and they come in a couple days later, they’re going to see something new, so it’s that wow factor around shopping here,” Julie Roar, Burlington District Manager said.

Inside the Burlington store in Westover (WBOY Image)

“It’s the great deals, every day there’s something new. You can’t look through these racks twice in a week and it be the same things,” said Sandra Young, the Westover Burlington store manager. “It’s just the fun of seeing new things every day.”

The new store was fully stocked with new merchandise in just two weeks. Mangers hired nearly 65 employees before the grand opening and still have open positions that can be found here.

On Thursday, March 3 the store will be offering a $5 bonus card for their first 100 customers.

Burlington Store opens in Westover (WBOY Image)

On Friday, March 4 the store will be giving out free umbrellas to customers while supplies last.

Burlington can be found at 64 Colliers Crossing in Westover and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.