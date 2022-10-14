CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four Horsemen Comics and Gaming in Morgantown will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for three Pokemon players from West Virginia who were hospitalized after returning from a tournament event.

On Oct. 2, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty and Drake Lemansky were driving home on I-70 from a Pokemon Trading Card Game event in Illinois when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver going west in the eastbound lane near Springfield Township, Ohio.

All three West Virginia men were hospitalized with serious injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, but a Morgantown card store is raising money this weekend to assist their families with medical costs.

Event details (Courtesy Four Horsemen Comics)

The proceeds from all sales of single Pokemon cards from their display case will be donated to the players involved in the accident, so if you are looking to fill out your collection or find a gift for a loved one, this is the perfect way to do that while also helping the families in need. The store has prepared over 3,000 cards for the fundraiser, so if you’re looking for something special, odds are you might just find it.

The store will also be raffling off many Pokemon items throughout the weekend, and tickets can be purchased for $1. 50-50 raffle tickets can also be purchased during the weekend for $1. Raffle winners will be selected after the store closes on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Finally, the store will be hosting tournaments over the weekend where players can donate 25 cents to activate special rules once per game, like knocking out an opponent’s card or preventing a card’s effects.

“I just think it’s really nice to see the community come together for some nice people who had a terrible thing happen to them, and I look forward to seeing people come out in support of them this weekend,” said James Dorsey, the fundraiser’s organizer.

“You know, whether they are Pokemon players, making a donation, or just want to get in on some of the prizes, it all really helps.”

According to the traffic crash report, the Ohio vehicle driven by Melecio Herrera Guzman, 40, had open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle and an odor of alcohol was detected by the officer at the scene of the accident. After a blood toxicology report, Guzman was found to have a BAC of .151% at the time of the crash.

Tiger Hickman, 30, the driver of the other vehicle, sustained multiple injuries including a broken hip, broken kneecap, 13 broken ribs, and internal bleeding.

The two passengers in Hickman’s vehicle, Drake Lemansky, 20, and Mark Lafferty, 20, both incurred spine and neck injuries. Lemansky is now in a rehab facility in Morgantown – all three individuals are stable.

GoFundMe’s have been set up for the three men from Lost Creek and will be listed below if you wish to donate towards their medical expenses.